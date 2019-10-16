Prince Harry Got Emotional Talking About Meghan Markle Keeping Her Pregnancy a Secret

The last time Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards, he had a secret. At the time, Meghan Markle was pregnant, but as he explained today when he took the microphone, they hadn't told anyone yet. During his speech, Harry got emotional and tears were visible in his eyes, according to People, as he discussed how the event has taken on new meaning now that he's a new dad.

"Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child — no one else did at the time, but we did — and I remember," Harry said as he started to tear up. “I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day. And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."

During the speech, Harry had to stop speaking to collect himself as he was overcome with emotion. The crowd applauded him and he continued, shaking off the reaction and continuing to explain that attending the event meant more now than ever before. The ceremony honors gravely ill children and their caregivers and People notes that it's one of the most emotional events on Harry and Meghan's calendar. Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007.

"Now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own," he added.

The Duke of Sussex delivers his speech at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. To see the full speech, head over to our Facebook page. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/snzrpcnlYh — WellChild (@WellChild) October 15, 2019

WellChild has a special place in the couple's heart. After the birth of Archie, it was one of four charities chosen by Harry and Meghan to receive a big donation. The organization works to celebrate and recognize people who go above and beyond to ensure the welfare of children, including social workers, healthcare professionals, and teachers.