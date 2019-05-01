What Prince Harry's New Trip Means for the Arrival of Baby Sussex

We’ve been waiting for the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby for what feels like a lifetime, and in the meantime, hanging onto the palace’s every word (and misleading photo).

Recently, Buckingham Palace announced that The Duke of Sussex (and soon-to-be dad) would be visiting the Netherlands on May 8-9 (a week from today). So … does that mean Baby Sussex is here?

Well, as the eagle-eyed royal watcher may know, last week Harry made a surprise appearance at the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey. According to royal reporter Rebecca English, she was told that Harry’s attendance hadn’t been previously publicized “in case he was unable to do so.” So, we know that the palace is incredibly careful with any announcements they make.

Considering the events of last week, it doesn’t seem likely that the palace would make a statement about Harry’s tour if it wasn’t written in stone. And, presumably, the only thing that would keep the Prince from fulfilling his royal duties would be the birth of his child. All roads appear to lead to “BABY SUSSEX IS HERE.”

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

Now, as always, all we can do is wait for word from mom and dad, who announced their plans to keep the child’s birth out of the press until “they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family” in early April. Tick tock.