Prince Harry Was an Absolute Ham While Pretending to Work on a Trading Room Floor

If anyone could secure a £1 billion deal, it's Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex made an appearance in the financial district of London to brush up on his investment skills. Prince Harry was the guest of honor at the annual BGC Charity Day, a fundraiser which has taken place on the anniversary of 9/11 for the last 15 years to honor those lost during the World Trade Center attack in N.Y.C. on September 11, 2001.

In honor of the good cause, he learned the tricks of the trading room floor — and seemed to have a great time doing it, if these photos are anything to go by.

Some of the money raised also went to the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry's initiative for veterans and serving armed forces members.

He also helped close one of the biggest government bond trades in the last five years — casual.

Prince Harry just closed a £1 BILLION UK Sterling government bond trade - known as Gilts. One of the largest trades in the market over the past 5 years. @BGCCharityDay #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/dni0qZQYKE — Sarah Hajibagheri (@SaraHajibagheri) September 11, 2019

If the whole duke thing doesn't work out, it seems like Prince Harry would do quite well for himself as a trader.