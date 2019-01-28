Prince Harry's Staff Reportedly Thinks Meghan Markle Has Changed Him for the Worse

If you thought the drama of The Crown was amplified, take a look at the modern day royal family (Car crashes! Evil half-sisters! Premature balding!), think again … If anything, maybe Netflix downplayed things? Case in point, the latest in the saga of Meghan Markle-related "drama" comes from former royal reporter Duncan Larcombe, who claims that Prince Harry has changed for the worse since they wed.

“All of Harry’s staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them [together] are high maintenance,” Larcombe revealed, noting that Harry has become “quite grumpy and aloof from his own inner circle of staff. Harry was always very pally with [them], so this is very unlike him.”

Larcombe also addressed how Harry’s treatment of press has changed. Prince William and his younger brother typically host the journalists who accompany them on a royal tour to an evening of drinks, but on the Prince and Meghan’s tour of Australia and New Zealand, he says the newlyweds “basically blanked the media.”

“What people love about Harry is that he wears his heart on his sleeve,” Larcombe continued. “He’s down to earth, a normal guy trapped in the royal world, and he doesn’t take himself very seriously. But now he is.”

The former Sun reporter acknowledges that Meghan’s transition from actress to royal has presented unsurprising challenges. “As an actress, Meghan expects perfection. But when you’re in the royal family, you have to learn that it’s not about you, it’s about what you represent.”

It’s a big change, for both Harry and Meghan, but something tells us that the arrival of Baby Sussex may chill them out a bit — or, you know, create a monstrous set of royal helicopter parents … Only time will tell.