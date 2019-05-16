Prince Harry Took on the Paparazzi and Won

Prince Harry is having a pretty stellar couple weeks. First, he welcomes his first child with Meghan Markle, which he appears to be a little excited about, and then earns damages in a suit against Splash News and Picture Agency. Win-win!

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The media’s been a tad overbearing in the year since he and Meghan Markle wed. One of such overreaches came in the form of an aerial helicopter photo taken over the newlywed’s Oxfordshire home in January. The helicopter was so close to the ground that the photos provided a clear view “into the living area and dining area of the home and directly into the bedroom.”

According to court proceedings, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had chosen the country home in question because of “the high level of privacy it afforded given its position in a secluded area surrounded by private farmland away from any areas to which photographers have access.”

The photos, published in the Times and elsewhere, “very seriously undermined the safety and security of The Duke and the home to the extent that they are no longer able to live at the property.”

In court on Thursday Harry was awarded “substantial damages” and provided with an apology from Splash.

Congratulations, Harry. (Or should we call you Daddy?) Perhaps this case will set a precedent when it comes to the privacy of the royals.