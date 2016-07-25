Prince Harry Regrets Not Discussing Mom Princess Diana’s Death Earlier

Even members of Britain's royal family aren’t immune from mental health issues. That’s the message that Prince Harry shared on Sunday when he hosted a Heads Together BBQ at London's Kensington Palace.

The royal spoke candidly with British sports stars at the event and revealed that he wished he talked about his mother’s death sooner.

“I really regret not ever talking about it. For the first 28 years of my life, I never talked about it,” the 31-year-old prince told retired professional soccer player Rio Ferdinand, according to the BBC. Harry's mom, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash in 1997 when he was just 12 years old. “I think the key message here today is that everyone can suffer from mental health.”

Former sprinting champion Iwan Thomas agreed. “Someone looking on the outside would think, ‘That guy’s got loads going for him. But they don’t know what you’re feeling on the inside.”

“Whether you’re a white van driver or an Olympian it actually makes no difference, because what you have to go through, you are actually unbelievably similar to each other,” the prince responded.

UK Athletics star Iwan Thomas joined Prince Harry at a BBQ for Heads Together at Kensington Palace. Iwan talked to Prince Harry for the first time about the dark times he went through as he struggled to return from injury and began to accept that he would not make it back to the top level and would need to move on from competing. Most of us will go through a difficult time at some point in our lives, including the sporting stars we may think are invincible. Hearing sporting heroes and role models talking openly about their tough times and what support has helped them can help us all feel more confident about reaching out for support when we need it. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 25, 2016 at 11:05am PDT

“It’s not weakness. I believe weakness is realizing an issue in yourself and not sorting it,” he said.

Loved ones who provided support through tough times accompanied many of the athlete guests.

“Before a game of French Cricket, the sports stars discussed with Prince Harry how talking to friends, family, and colleagues can be a vital first response during difficult times,” the Kensington Palace wrote in an Instagram post.

RELATED: Prince Harry Joins Sir Elton John to Raise AIDS Awareness at International Conference

Watch the video above for more from the adorable and down-to-earth royal.