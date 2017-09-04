How Prince Harry Reacted to the Big Baby News

Camryn Rabideau
Sep 04, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

ICYMI, Kensington Palace just announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child, and pretty much everyone is freaking out. However, no one could be happier for the couple than Prince Harry, who had the sweetest things to say about the big news.

The 32-year-old royal is currently in Manchester, visiting several charitable organizations, including Walking With The Wounded and the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub.

When asked about becoming an uncle again, Prince Harry told reporters that the news was "fantastic" and that he's "very, very happy for them," according to People.

The press release from the royal family mentioned that the Duchess is currently struggling with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and Harry gave an update on her situation, as well, saying, "I haven't seen her for a while but I think she's okay."

The three royals were last together on August 30, when they dedicated a memorial garden to Princess Diana on the day before the anniversary of her death.

RELATED: All About Princess Kate's Morning Sickness: What Is Hyperemesis Gravidarum?

This tight-knit family seems extremely happy to be expecting a new member.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] How are you feeling about the news [INAUDIBLE] Fantastic, great. Very very happy. And how is your sister in law doing? I haven't seen her for a while but I think she is okay. Thank you. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!