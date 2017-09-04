How Prince Harry Reacted to the Big Baby News

ICYMI, Kensington Palace just announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child, and pretty much everyone is freaking out. However, no one could be happier for the couple than Prince Harry, who had the sweetest things to say about the big news.

The 32-year-old royal is currently in Manchester, visiting several charitable organizations, including Walking With The Wounded and the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub.

Prince Harry has also visited the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub, which was recently launched as a dedicated mental health service to help those affected by the Manchester Arena attack in May. The Hub, which is staffed by mental health professionals with expertise in dealing with trauma, is providing a central point for phone-based mental health advice and support. During the visit HRH met a number of the recovery workers and clinical leads who have helped develop packages of care for families, individuals and professionals who have been affected by the attack. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

When asked about becoming an uncle again, Prince Harry told reporters that the news was "fantastic" and that he's "very, very happy for them," according to People.

The press release from the royal family mentioned that the Duchess is currently struggling with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and Harry gave an update on her situation, as well, saying, "I haven't seen her for a while but I think she's okay."

The three royals were last together on August 30, when they dedicated a memorial garden to Princess Diana on the day before the anniversary of her death.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit The Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace, which this year has been transformed into a White Garden, dedicated to their mother Diana, Princess of Wales. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

This tight-knit family seems extremely happy to be expecting a new member.