The 1 Regret Prince Harry Has Over His Last Talk with Princess Diana

It has been almost 21 years since Princess Diana's untimely and unexpected death, and the shock of it has yet to wear off. Prince William and Prince Harry lost their mom that day, and for them, the decades since 1997 have yet to quell lingering regrets — as we learned in a resurfaced 2017 HBO and ITV documentary Diana: Her Life and Legacy, People reports.

For Prince Harry, who was 12 when Di passed, memories of his final moments on the phone are tinged with a sadness over what he wishes he could have said to her then.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

"If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would — the things I would have said to her,” Harry admitted in the documentary. He went on to reveal that he has only cried tears two times since she passed.

Once, when seeing her grave site for the first time in 1997, and only "maybe, maybe once" since.

Anwar Hussein

“There’s, you know, there’s a lot of — there’s a lot of grief that still needs to be let out," he said.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

“There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around," he added. "We wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making.”