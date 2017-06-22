Prince Harry Regrets the Way His Mother's Funeral Was Handled

Prince Harry has endured much in his 32 years—between the constant public scrutiny and his 20-year battle with grief, the “charmed life” the royal is thought to lead is in truth far more nuanced than meets the eye.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Harry divulged the details of his “relatively normal life,” discussing the pressures of royalty and the terrible memory of his late mother’s funeral.

“My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life,” Harry explained. “Thank goodness I’m not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live. I do my own shopping. Sometimes, when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket, I worry someone will snap me with their phone. But I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too … Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping.”

On the inevitable shift of power that may lead his father and brother, and perhaps himself, to adopt the throne, Harry believes the position a necessary burden.

“We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy,” he said of his family. “We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people… Is there anyone of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

While the world honors Princess Diana 20 years after her tragic passing, Harry still struggles with his mother’s death, and the indelicate way in which her funeral was handled.

Anwar Hussein/Getty

RELATED: Prince Harry Says Serving in Afghanistan Changed His Life After Princess Diana’s Death

“My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he explained. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”