How Prince Harry Is Continuing Princess Diana’s Legacy Alongside Elton John

Prince Harry is making an effort to continue the work of his late mother, Princess Diana, and he took a step forward with a new victory on Tuesday.

Harry—who most recently made headlines over some rumored tuxedo drama with wife Meghan Markle—is partnering with Elton John to launch the MenStar coalition, which will help professionals diagnose and treat HIV infections in men. It's all part of the effort to ultimately end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, and it's a cause that Diana championed strongly, even when faced with intense scrutiny.

“Inspired by the growing alarm at the rate of new HIV infections among young women, the MenStar coalition is bravely tackling the root cause of this problem—the lack of awareness of HIV prevention amongst hard-to-reach young men," Prince Harry said in a speech during the second day of the 2018 AIDS Conference.

“Inspired by the growing alarm at the rate of new HIV infections among young women, the MenStar coalition is bravely tackling the root cause of this problem — the lack of awareness of HIV prevention amongst hard-to-reach young men.” – The Duke of Sussex #AIDS2018 pic.twitter.com/gULicuKIKi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 24, 2018

Preparing for #AIDS2018 Plenary Session with @EltonOfficial – where The Duke and Sir Elton will launch the MenStar coalition, which will expand the diagnoses and treatment of HIV infections in men, with the aim of ultimately ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030. pic.twitter.com/sYnROYwpdS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 24, 2018

“Too many around the world are still ignoring the damaging knock-on effect on education and other community services from not prioritizing HIV prevention and treatment," he said.

In Harry's commitment to fighting AIDS and HIV is the shadow of Diana and her own advocacy. She fought stigma surrounding the illness by hugging HIV-positive children and shaking hands of people with AIDS without gloves, which seems innocuous now, but was seen as scandalous at the time.

RELATED: Princess Diana Gave Prince William a Boob Cake for His 13th Birthday

Tim Graham

"If a royal was allowed to go in shake a patient's hands, somebody at the bus stop or the supermarket could do the same," a nurse who saw Diana's visit told the BBC. "That really educated people."

And now Harry is picking up the torch. Diana's legacy lives on.