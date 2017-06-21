Prince Harry Says Serving in Afghanistan Changed His Life After Princess Diana's Death

Almost twenty years after his mom, Princess Diana's, untimely passing, Prince Harry continues to reflect on his long journey to healing and the debilitating anxiety he experienced in the years following the tragedy.

"In my case, suit and tie, every single time I was in any room with loads of people, which is quite often, I was just pouring with sweat, like heart beating—boom, boom, boom, boom," the 32-year-old revealed while speaking with Paralympic medalist Dave Henson in a new interview for Forces TV, which will air on Wednesday night.

The royal, who recently credited older brother, Prince William, with encouraging him to seek therapy just a few years ago, compared his panic attacks to feeling "literally just like a washing machine."

"I was like, 'Oh my God, get me out of here now,'" he added, before realizing, "Oh, hang on, I can't get out of here, I have got to just hide it."

The young prince's tour in Afghanistan was a turning point: "Not to get too personal, if you lose your mum at the age of 12 then you've got to deal with it and the idea that....15, 17 years later I still hadn't dealt with it, Afghan was the moment. I was like 'right—deal with it," he said.

After finding some respite from his grief by serving alongside others who had also experienced loss and trauma, the royal realized that his time in the Middle Eastern country was a wake up call that paved the path to change.

"Once I plucked my head out of the sand, post-Afghan... it had a huge.. life changing moment for me," Prince Harry continued. "It was like, right, you are... Prince Harry, you can do this, as long are you're not a complete tit, then you're gonna be able to get that support, because you've got the credibility of 10 years' service and therefore, you can really make a difference."