Prince Harry and Prince William's Tensions Reportedly Started Long Before Meghan Markle

Even since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married, there have been rumors that she's caused tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William — but a new report claims that the brothers had trouble long before Meghan entered the picture.

Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince (and has interviewed Prince Harry) told U.K. newspaper Express that tension between the brothers "goes back before Meghan" and partly has to do with Prince Harry being "competitive" and having a hard time handling Prince William becoming king.

Speaking about Harry and Meghan splitting from William and Kate's charity, Levin said that Prince Harry told her that he only wanted to work with the Royal Foundation on mental health issues and "wanted to do other projects that didn’t involve that."

“It is also very difficult if you are second in line to a brother and you are quite competitive, Harry is very competitive as a person, but your brother is going to be king, and there is nothing you can do about that, you can’t beat that," she said.

Levin also said that there's been talk that William had told Harry he was rushing things with Meghan, which Harry "took very badly" — a rumor that's circulated for some time now.

She added that the Princes have "gone their separate ways," but that Prince Harry "is in his mid-thirties and I think it is perfectly OK for him to be independent of his brother.”

Either way, hopefully they get through any lingering tensions.