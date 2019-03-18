Apparently, Prince Harry and Prince William Are Feuding — Not Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Rumors of a royal feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton dominated the headlines late last year, but it turns out we had it all wrong, according to filmmaker Nick Bullen.

In a major plot twist, Bullen — who has worked closely with the royal family on various projects for nearly 20 years — revealed to Fox News that it's actually brothers Prince Harry and Prince William who are fighting, not their wives.

“It’s actually that William and Harry have had a rift," he told the news outlet. "All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public."

He added: “These are two boys who lost their mother [Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairy tale is that they are closer than ever, and need each other, and I think that’s probably true, but equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.”

And apparently their grandmother Queen Elizabeth, as well as Prince Charles, are working overtime to reunite the brothers.

Bullen says his information comes from a "well-placed" source and explains why we originally assumed it was Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle feuding. "It's a much sexier story to have two duchesses at war," he said. "Let’s have these two super glamorous women — one British, one American. One an actress, one sort of an English rose. Let’s put them against each other."

The news of a rift between the two princes comes just days after they split the royal household. However, the Queen reportedly vetoed Harry and Meghan's request for complete independence from Buckingham Palace.

If Bullen's intel is true, we hope Harry and Will can resolve their issues soon.