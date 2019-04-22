Prince Harry and Prince William Kept Their Distance from Each Other During Easter Sunday Service

It turns out royal family functions can be just as awkward as any other family's gathering. Just ask brothers Prince William and Prince Harry who tried their best to avoid each other during Easter service at St. George's Chapel.

It's been approximately a month since we last saw Prince William and Prince Harry together in public, and, on Sunday, things were reportedly as tense as ever between the brothers. As the entire royal fam (minus Meghan Markle) stepped out for church, Will and Harry pretty much ignored one another while walking in and out of the chapel.

According to a source at ET, "there was an obvious distance between the two," with Harry arriving at the church separate from the Cambridges. Instead, the Duke of Sussex kept close to his cousins Peter and Zara Phillips and their respective spouses, Autumn Phillips and Mike Tindall. Apparently, the Tindalls and Phillips proved to be the perfect buffers.

Harry and Will's stiff public appearance is a stark contrast to the past, where Harry would be happy to third-wheel a royal outing with his brother and sister-in-law. In fact, Kate and Harry are reported to be so close that she's thought to be the big sister he never had growing up. But a rumored feud between the two princes has seemingly affected Kate and Harry's relationship, too.

After months of royal insiders speculating that there was a rift between Kate and Meghan, it turns out that it was actually Will and Harry who were fighting behind the scenes. “It’s actually that William and Harry have had a rift," filmmaker Nick Bullen told Fox News. "All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public."

Bullen added: “These are two boys who lost their mother [Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairy tale is that they are closer than ever, and need each other, and I think that’s probably true, but equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.”

Fingers crossed that Harry's first child (and Will's niece or nephew) will reunite the royal Fab Four.