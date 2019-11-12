Prince Harry Wore His Poppy Pin On His Hat for a Very Special Reason

Across the pond, last Sunday was Remembrance Sunday, a special holiday where Commonwealth countries honor and remember soldiers that lost their lives during World War I and other military conflicts around the globe. The royal family was on hand at a ceremony held at London's Cenotaph war memorial, but Prince Harry stood out from the crowd for a special reason.

His poppy pin, which is a symbol of the fallen soldiers, was tucked behind the Royal Marine badge on his hat, unlike the rest of the royal family, who wore theirs on their lapels. People reports that Harry wore his up on his hat above his left ear because of his military service.

A royal source told People that "according to Royal Marine rules, which follows the Royal Navy as it is a branch of that armed service, [Harry] has to wear his paper poppy on his cap behind the cap badge."

Harry serves as the Captain General of the regiment. It's a position that was held by his grandfather, Prince Philip, before Harry took the role two years ago. Because he was in full military dress, Harry wore the artificial poppy on his hat. At other events that didn't require such formal dress, such as last weekend's Festival of Remembrance celebration at Royal Albert Hall, Harry has worn the flower on his lapel.