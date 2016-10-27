Prince Harry Keeps Proving He's One of the Sweetest Royals Around

Can Prince Harry get any dreamier?

During a trip to Nottingham Wednesday, the royal had some fun with kids engaging in sports training at Coach Core, Harry's passion project, which strives to give teens and kids the leadership skills they need to find coaching and training positions in the future.

Although he wasn't exactly dressed up for a day of sports, Harry pushed up his sleeves and played with the kids anyway in his blue button down shirt and gray pants. The prince had a full day ahead of him after tossing around the football, and chatting with Coach Core apprentices at an ice skating rink in the National Ice Center.

Prince Harry finds out how Coach Core apprentices are getting on during today's visit to Nottingham's National Ice Centre. Since Coach Core was established by the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry in 2012, nearly 100 young people have graduated with qualifications from the scheme in sports coaching and leadership. A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 26, 2016 at 7:08am PDT

While he was in town, Harry also helped open a new police station, while wearing a navy suit, and visited the Central Police Station, where he met with officers who are working together to run operations from the new site.

Prince Harry is meeting officers from Nottingham Police and Nottingham Council, including cadets and trading standards officers - whose services are now all under one roof in the new station. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 26, 2016 at 5:39am PDT

He visited local community project as well, Full Effect, a community recording studio that aims to help young people and to reduce violence in the city, according to the Kensington Palace.

Full Effect is supported by The Royal Foundation and delivers a variety of projects to engage children and young people, offer skills and training and life opportunities. It's been lovely to meet people in Nottingham today so thank you so much for coming out today. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 26, 2016 at 8:44am PDT

Not surprisingly, there were ladies lined up to catch a glimpse of Harry as he opened the new station, snapping photos of him and handing him gifts as he made his way inside (not that we blame them).

Prince Harry has arrived in Nottingham on a tour to open the new police station and focus on young people and the community. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 26, 2016 at 5:35am PDT

Next up, Harry is set to embark on a major tour of the Caribbean from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4, stopping in seven countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Barbados, as well as Guyana.

Excuse us while we plan a late fall Caribbean vacation.