Prince Harry Keeps Proving He's One of the Sweetest Royals Around

Can Prince Harry get any dreamier?
During a trip to Nottingham Wednesday, the royal had some fun with kids engaging in sports training at Coach Core, Harry's passion project, which strives to give teens and kids the leadership skills they need to find coaching and training positions in the future.
VIDEO: Prince Harry Visits a Youth Center in Nottingham
Although he wasn't exactly dressed up for a day of sports, Harry pushed up his sleeves and played with the kids anyway in his blue button down shirt and gray pants. The prince had a full day ahead of him after tossing around the football, and chatting with Coach Core apprentices at an ice skating rink in the National Ice Center.
Prince Harry finds out how Coach Core apprentices are getting on during today's visit to Nottingham's National Ice Centre. Since Coach Core was established by the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry in 2012, nearly 100 young people have graduated with qualifications from the scheme in sports coaching and leadership.
RELATED: Prince Harry Gears Up to Visit the Caribbean—Here's Where He'll Be Stopping
While he was in town, Harry also helped open a new police station, while wearing a navy suit, and visited the Central Police Station, where he met with officers who are working together to run operations from the new site.
He visited local community project as well, Full Effect, a community recording studio that aims to help young people and to reduce violence in the city, according to the Kensington Palace.
Not surprisingly, there were ladies lined up to catch a glimpse of Harry as he opened the new station, snapping photos of him and handing him gifts as he made his way inside (not that we blame them).
Next up, Harry is set to embark on a major tour of the Caribbean from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4, stopping in seven countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Barbados, as well as Guyana.
Excuse us while we plan a late fall Caribbean vacation.