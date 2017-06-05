Prince Harry Had the Time of His Life Playing Polo for Charity

Prince Harry showed off his competitive side in Singapore on Monday, pushing his athletic drive into high gear during a polo match—but don’t worry, he wasn't fighting for Meghan Markle’s hand in marriage or anything like that. Instead, the redheaded royal got his game on for charity.

Harry took to the field for his organization, Sentebale, which supports children affected by HIV and AIDS in Southern Africa. Sentebale’s annual fundraising event, the Royal Salute Polo Cup, took place at the Singapore Polo Club during Prince Harry’s two-day tour of the country. From the looks of things, Harry quite enjoyed enacting his royal duties …

It wasn’t all just fun and games, though. Harry spoke out about the organization following the tournament, telling benefactors at Singapore’s St. Regis about Sentebale’s new youth-led initiative.

“Through youth-led campaigning, training and advocacy, the initiative allows young people affected by HIV/AIDS to be heard. We hope this will create a platform where the needs of young people in the region are listened to—from the need for adolescent-friendly health services, more trained counselors in rural areas and better sexual reproductive health education in schools. Young people know what works for them and their friends, so we must listen and take note.”

