Prince Harry Didn't Just Pitch Disney on Meghan's Voiceover Talent

In his new life as a non-royal, Prince Harry should consider a career as a talent manager.

Last week, a resurfaced video showed Harry pitching wife Meghan Markle's acting skills to Disney's CEO Bob Iger, and, it turns out, the media executive wasn't the only one being sold on the duchess's voiceover talent. In a new clip from The Lion King premiere in the U.K., Harry wasn't shy about letting director Jon Favreau know that he and Meghan were interested in working with him.

"Next time, anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available," he says to Favreau while standing next to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. "That's really why we're here, to pitch," Meghan jokes.

“Anything like that," Harry continued, before adding one stipulation: "Just not Scar. That's a no to Scar," he said in reference to the animated film's antagonist.

It appears as if at least one of Harry's pitches that night paid off, as it's reported that Meghan signed a voiceover deal with Disney. Instead of a compensation, her earnings from the film will benefit the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.

And more deals may be on table for the couple, including a Netflix project. When the streaming giant's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, was asked if he would work with the royal couple at TCA on Saturday, he responded: "Who wouldn't be interested?"

Looks like Meghan and Harry won't be needing that royal allowance from Prince Charles for long.