Watch Prince Harry Perform a Traditional Haka Dance in New Zealand

Grace Gavilanes
May 13, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

While in New Zealand, Prince Harry, along with soldiers at the Linton Military Camp, performed a traditional dance and war chant, native to the country's Maori people. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Congrats are in order for Kaitlin Doubleday! The Empire actress is engaged. [PEOPLE]

2. Watch Louis C.K.'s SNL promos, in which he reveals his Avengers: Age of Ultron role. [EW]

3. Yep, Lena Dunham and boyfriend Jack Antonoff are the cutest couple ever. [POPSUGAR]

4. Every Star Wars fan will get a kick out of this: London's Madame Tussauds has just unveiled figures from the film. [USA Today]

5. Here are 50 punny and inspiring graduation caps that will inspire you to make your own. [Mashable]

