Prince Harry Parties It Up at a Music Festival in London

Prince Harry has been busy with his royal duties in London, but even a dutiful prince has to find time to kick back and that’s just what he did on Saturday night. Harry was spotted at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park as he watched The Killers perform while dressed casually in a button-up shirt, sunglasses, and a ball cap.

The low-key royal was seen drinking beer, snapping selfies with friends, and giving a big thumbs-up to the photographers as he enjoyed his rare night out on the town. While his girlfriend Meghan Markle was not seen at his side, Prince Harry seemed to be having a great time.

The Mega Agency

While it’s a bit shocking to see the royals mixing in with a concert crowd, Harry revealed last month that he almost gave up his title for good. “I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn’t want to grow up,” he told Mail on Sunday in June. After his 2007 tour in Afghanistan, the prince considered giving up his royal status for civilian life.

“I wasn’t a prince, I was just Harry,” he said of being on duty. “I felt as though I was really achieving something. I have a deep understanding of all sorts of people from different backgrounds and felt I was part of a team.”

Eventually, his loyalty to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth was the reason he decided to stay. “I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself,” he said.

We couldn’t be happier that he did.