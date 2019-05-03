Prince Harry Just Changed His Trip to the Netherlands as Meghan Markle Prepares to Give Birth 

These days, keeping up with Meghan Markle's due date is more complicated than keeping up with all of the Kardashians combined.

And now, we have Prince Harry to thank for getting us even more riled up about just when Baby Sussex will be gracing us with his or her royal presence. The Duke of Sussex's forthcoming trip to the Netherlands, scheduled for next week, has been shortened from two days to just one, and we have questions.

On Wednesday it was announced that Prince Harry was taking a trip to the Netherlands on May 8-9, beginning with a stop in Amsterdam for an official engagement and followed by a visit to The Hague, where he will launch the one year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games. His new itinerary, however, includes only the stop at The Hague, which is just a one hour flight from London.

“Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” a spokesperson told People. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”

According to People's sources, the press issues are related to the fact that other members of the royal family are busy, busy, busy with engagements that week, making it harder for reporters to keep tabs on them all.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Might Be Past Her Due Date — Here's How That Could Affect Her Birth Plan

The initial announcement of Harry's trip drew a lot of speculation that Meghan had given birth already, but the palace ultimately confirmed that this was not the case. And though they have a good excuse for altering Harry's trip dates, we can't help but wonder if the schedule change had anything to do with Markle's birth plan ...

If you're feeling like this right now, same: