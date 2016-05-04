Prince Harry Opens Up About Mom Princess Diana: “All I Want to Do Is Make My Mother Incredibly Proud”

Prince Harry lands in the United States this week for the 2016 Invictus Games, a competitive sports event for injured veterans that the prince himself founded. In this week’s People, Harry explains his approach to charity work and remembers his mom, the late Princess Diana. “All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud,” he says in the cover story. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

The prince lost his mom when he was just 12 years old, but she has had a major influence on his life. “When she died, there was a gaping hole, not just for us but also for a huge amount of people across the world,” he says. “If I can try and fill a very small part of that, then job done. I will have to, in a good way, spend the rest of my life trying to fill that void as much as possible. And so will William.”

The now 31-year-old Harry is certainly following in Princess Diana’s footsteps: The royal was known for her humanitarian work on the behalf of homeless and disabled individuals. “I know I’ve got a lot of my mother on me. I am doing a lot of things that she would probably do.”

Harry also revealed that he wants kids but there’s “no rush!” in the personal interview.

And prepare for a week of charming photos of Prince Harry as he brings the Invictus Games to Orlando, Fla.: The opening ceremony kicks off May 8.