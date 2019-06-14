Prince Harry Was Reportedly Seeing a Model When He Met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry may be wearing "I Am Daddy" jackets these days, but it's easy to forget that it was only a few years ago that the 34-year-old was playing the field, looking for his perfect match.

We all know how the story ends — boy meets actress, boy and actress have the royal wedding of our dreams, boy and actress welcome a baby almost exactly one year later — but things are a little bit fuzzier toward the beginning of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story.

Cosmo reports that in Angela Levin's new book, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, the royal biographer writes that Prince Harry was actually casually seeing model Sarah Ann Macklin when he first met Markle, "but it turned out to be just a fling." She adds that there was no foul play, as Macklin and Harry weren't exclusive at the time he was introduced to Meghan.

Macklin's resumé not only includes a long list of designer gigs — she's also a nutritionist and the founder of the Be Well Collective, a non-profit organization supporting the mental health and nutrition of working models.

Levin writes that Harry and Sarah Ann met at a party and went on just a few dates back in 2016 before Meghan entered the picture later that summer, and well, we all know how the story (fairytale, really) ends.