Prince Harry Discussed "Missing" Princess Diana After Baby Archie's Birth

Days after the birth of his first son, Prince Harry opened up about missing his mother, Princess Diana.

Dennis van der Stroon, a former soldier who hopes to compete for the Netherlands Invictus team, told People that he had a heart-to-heart with Prince Harry during a bike ride on Thursday while the royal was in the country to promote next year's Invictus Games.

Amongst other things, van der Stroon told People the two discussed their "shared experience of missing a mom" (van der Stroon's mother passed away in 2014).

“He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother," he shared. "He said he meets a lot of people in his work who have lost a mother, father, sister, brother or relatives and when he hears their story, as he heard my story, he said he doesn’t feel so alone.”

Prince Harry arrived in the Netherlands on Thursday for a scheduled engagement to mark the official countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for military members wounded in action. During his trip, he participated in a bike ride around the park with van der Stroon and others, and received some special gifts for baby Archie — including an adorable tiny onesie.

“At a certain moment, we just got connected on this level,” van der Stroon said. “We talked about how my wife, Mireille, is 20 weeks pregnant with our first child, a girl, and he told me how special it was that his son has just been born. Harry talked about how having a small child was his new focus and new goal and I told him how a couple of months ago, I was struggling with my mental health but my wife’s pregnancy has given me a goal.”

Prince Harry even opened up about his newborn son, who, according to his friend, JJ Chalmers, "slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do ... and then he woke up."

“Above all he said he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy," van der Stroon said. "He also told me he’s really happy that his son is so far very quiet. But he also told me not to make too many plans and that there’s no way you can plan for when the baby arrives.”

Wise words from a very proud dad.