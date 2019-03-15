The Queen Gave Prince Harry and Meghan a Royal Dream Team

It's only a matter of weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up house at Frogmore, which means that they'll be a ways away from the bustle of London and Buckingham Palace. And with the big move comes other big news: Harry and Meghan are getting their own household, which amounts to a team of folk to help them get things done. They'll undoubtedly have help around the estate, but this household is more like a dream-team PR crew, always at the ready to help Meghan and Harry juggle things like charities and official royal business. Town & Country explains that "household" officially refers to "where their staff will be based" and where their offices "will be run from."

Royal commentator Omid Scobie shared Kensington Palace's official announcement, which stated that the royal couples would be splitting up their staffs and bringing in new individuals to their respective private offices and households. Previously, the Cambridges and Sussexes had shared a few staffers.

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring. The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since the engagement of Their Royal Highnesses in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess's work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage. The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace."

The biggest name to join this power squad is Sara Latham, who has ties to both Hillary Clinton and Barak Obama. She comes from British PR firm Freuds, but back in 2005, Latham was a transition official for then-President-elect Obama. After that, she was the senior advisor on Clinton's 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. Her specialty is "thought leadership and purpose-led campaigns," which could be a hint as to where Meghan and Harry want to steer their legacy. While Harry and Meghan themselves will be based in Frogmore, their household will remain at Buckingham, according to Scobie.

The new additions to Harry and Meghan's team aren't the only news. Scobie noted that William and Kate also got some new staffers. Christian Jones will be the Cambridges's communications secretary and Jason Knauf was appointed as senior advisor to the duke and duchess. He previously handled affairs for both William and Kate as well as Harry and Meghan. T&C notes that Knauf will assist the duke and duchess with charitable causes, such as the environment, mental health, and early childhood.

