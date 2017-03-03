Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Hit a Major Relationship Milestone

Wedding bells are a-ringing for Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle—though not in the way you were probably hoping.

People reports that the Suits star and her royal boyfriend will be attending the wedding of Prince Harry’s Eton College friend, Tom “Skippy” Inskip to his literary agent bride, Lara Hughes-Young, this weekend in Jamaica.

It’s been an eventful few months since Harry and Meghan’s relationship went public—if anyone’s due for a relaxing island getaway, it’s these lovebirds.

If familial history has any basis here, we have strong reason to believe that the pair’s tropical wedding date has major significance … Prince William and Kate Middleton publically attended a wedding together in October 2010—in November 2010, they announced their own engagement.

While we’re not about to create our own royal wedding conspiracy, we will be waiting with bated breath for that time to break out the Corgi-sized wedding attire.