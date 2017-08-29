Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Continue Their Romantic African Getaway at Victoria Falls

Now, that's the icing on the (birthday) cake!

While the world waits to see if Meghan Markle will return from her 36th birthday getaway to Africa with Prince Harry, sporting a sparkly addition, the lovebirds continue to fuel speculation about an impending engagement with an extra romantic detour to Victoria Falls.

The scenic falls—named as one of the seven wonders of the world—were the perfect pit stop for the couple, who left Botswana to stay in a safari lodge close to the spot, People reports.

"It was a very, very private visit," a source told the news outlet. "They stayed at a beautiful lodge in Livingstone."

On Monday, the lovebirds reportedly ended their romantic retreat by flying out of Livingstone, Zambia after spending a few days at the lodge, which lies on the region's Zambezi river.

With Prince Harry due to make a public appearance on Wednesday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his mother, Prince Diana's, death alongside Prince William and Princess Kate, we'll be keeping an eye out for more romantic developments from these two!