Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Vacation in Africa Wearing Adorable Matching Caps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken their love to a new continent. The royal brought his girlfriend to Africa for a safari vacation to celebrate her 36th birthday, and they couldn’t look cuter on their holiday.

According to The Sun, the couple touched down in Botswana on Thursday in coordinating looks, including adorable matching purple baseball caps and dark sunglasses. Markle looked casual and chic in a pair of skinny jeans and sandals, while Harry looked charming in a plaid button-down shirt, navy slacks, and tan lace-up shoes.

Tomorrow's front page: Besotted Prince Harry wraps an arm around girlfriend Meghan Markle on romantic holiday for her 36th birthday pic.twitter.com/kf6VBiGMog — The Sun (@TheSun) August 4, 2017

The 32-year-old royal has spent plenty of time in Africa for his philanthropic efforts, and some have even speculated that Harry could propose to Markle on this trip. “Harry has been planning this holiday for along time. He’s made the trip incredibly romantic. They’ll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn, and camp under the stars,” a royal source reportedly told The Sun.

Prince William famously proposed to Kate Middleton back on an African safari back in 2010, so Harry could take after his older brother and get down on one knee during the birthday getaway.

We’ll just have to wait and see!