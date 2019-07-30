Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Have Only One More Baby

Despite previous reports alleging that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want a "big family," the couple intend on only giving Baby Archie a single sibling.

In the September issue of British Vogue that Meghan guest-edited, Harry interviewed conservationist Jane Goodall about climate change, and how global-warming has played a part in the duke and duchess's family plans. “What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it," Harry said of the planet's current pressures.

"We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying,” he added.

Dr. Goodall replied: “Happening and happened. It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby.”

Harry kept his answer light-hearted, but revealed that the evolving state of the environment has made him think twice about having more babies. “I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”

“Not too many!” Dr Goodall interjected, to which Harry exclaimed: "Two, maximum!"

“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed," the royal continued. "And, surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Luckily, Archie has the companionship of his cousins if that second baby doesn't happen.