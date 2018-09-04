Prince Harry Bought Meghan Markle a Romantic Secret Gift Before Their Relationship Went Public

Surprise, surprise … before Prince Harry was the perfect husband, he was the perfect boyfriend.

The royal was spoiling Meghan Markle long before he put (a gorgeous and ethically sourced diamond) ring on it. In the days before he and the future Duchess of Sussex’s relationship went public in October 2016, Harry, an important person, made a lofty purchase “for an important person,” in the Very Important Person section of Walton Fine Arts gallery in Kensington, London.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to People, the Duke of Sussex bought a multimedia diptych from artist Van Donna, but he requested for the two halves to be separated (as in one for him and one for Meghan, maybe?). The left side of the piece bears an illustration of a boy and girl holding hands, while the right reads “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love.”

“Harry is one of the regulars in the area and regularly goes into the shops and galleries with his bodyguard, kind of in stealth mode,” a local art collector told People. Maybe it wasn’t Harry after all, but his alter-ego Spike Wells!

RELATED: Kate Middleton Has More Style Influence Than Meghan Markle

While it’s unclear exactly how much Harry paid for the romantic work, a different piece from the artist sold for at Christie’s for $5,000 the same year — that being said, the value of Van Donna’s work has reportedly risen in the years since.

Did you catch that, Tinder bae? Time to step it up.