Security at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Is Going to Be Intense  

In case you need a reminder, the royal wedding is fast approaching. With less than two months to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do," we're sure the couple is hard at work finalizing the details for their big day.

Aside from typical wedding preparations, like a picking a cake flavor, the couple also requires an extensive security plan. Thankfully, they have the Thames Valley Police at their disposal. Today, the officers released details on just how they're going to keep all of the guests and the public spectators safe on May 19.

"With just under eight weeks until the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, planning is well underway for one of the largest policing operations in Thames Valley Police's history," Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police Francis Habgood said.

"This will be a national celebration and it's likely to attract thousands of people from around the world and we will have many officers on staff who are working hard now with partners to make sure that this is a safe, secure and happy event for everyone who attends."

To patrol their wedding day events, which will include the ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle followed by a carriage procession and reception at St. George's Hall, they'll employ a broad range of security measures both before and after the wedding. Along with using surveillance cameras, automatic plate recognition technology and hostile vehicle mitigation barriers, they'll also have armed and unarmed search dogs and "many security measures you can't see."

On the day of the wedding, there will be individual screenings and any items that could pose a risk to the public will be confiscated by the police. So even if you're just planning to stand on the carriage route, you'll have to go through a metal detectors. They'll also employ the "ring of steel" technique with each ring requiring a higher security clearance to pass through.

With everything in place it's shaping up to be the most secure royal wedding yet.