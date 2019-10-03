Prince Harry Gave A Heartfelt Speech About Archie's Future

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrapped up their royal tour of southern Africa by giving some particularly emotional speeches about their time there.

For one of the final stops on their 10-day excursion, the pair visited the Tembisa township, where the royals both spoke passionately about their journey and how it had shaped them. Harry was especially vocal, delivering a speech that touched on baby Archie's future and how the trip will shape the way the Duke ends up bringing up his son.

"Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that," said Harry, via Town & Country.

"And as I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I've learned here—the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship—is something that I can pass on to him," he continued.

The Duke and Duchess also attended a Creative Industries and Business Reception at the High Commissioner's residence in Cape Town. To an audience of investors, South African female entrepreneurs, and other attendees, Meghan spoke about her "intention" for the tour, which was to meet women across South Africa "to listen and to learn." In a spirited plea to the women in attendance, she rallied others to "visualize your highest self and show up as her."

(1/3) Meghan: “My intention for this tour was to meet women across South Africa, to listen and to learn. . .” pic.twitter.com/Ugr5o3Vjso — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 2, 2019

"It has been affirming to learn that we're not alone in the things that we believe in, and the principles we hold so dear," Meghan concluded during her spirited talk. The Duchess held several sessions with women throughout her various tour stops, discussing gender inequality and other important topics.

Though Meghan and Harry brought their royal tour to a close, Kate Middleton and Prince William are just getting started with theirs. In just about two weeks, the royal couple will be heading to Pakistan for their own fall tour.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went about wrapping up their excursion, Kate and William met up with Muslim community leader and philanthropist, the Aga Khan, at London's Aga Khan center. From Oct. 14-18, the pair will set foot in Pakistan for the first royal tour in the area since 13 years ago in 2006 by Prince Charles and Camilla.