Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Signing a Prenup, Despite Millions in Combined Assets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are wealthy—even for Hollywood standards. But unlike many other famous couples, the soon-to-be duke and duchess aren’t signing a prenup before their wedding day.

According to royal reporter Ingrid Seward, there’s a simple reason that Harry and Meghan aren’t likely to sign a prenuptial agreement: They’re not very common in the U.K. “Historically, members of the royal family have not had them,” Seward told People. “They are more popular in the United States—it’s just not a British thing.”

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

One reason why they might be less common in the U.K. is that they can’t be legally enforced in court, according to the BBC. Judges will consider them in a divorce trial but aren’t bound by them.

Prince Harry’s net worth is an estimated $25 million, with most of that money coming from trusts, including one left for him by his late mother, Princess Diana. The prince also owes his sizable bank account to bequests from other relatives like the Queen Mother.

In fact, many of the royals’ “assets” are actually owned by trusts. Prince Charles doesn’t own Highgrove House or his Birkhall estate in Scotland, while Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country home is on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, so they don’t outright own that property either.

Meghan and Harry currently live rent-free at Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, and their future country home will likely be owned by either a trust or another member of the monarchy, such as the Queen. As for their home furnishings, they can loan those out from the Royal Collection too.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Cake Is an Unconventional Choice

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely aren’t signing a prenup, Markle has a hefty net worth of her own. The former actress reportedly made $50,000 per episode while working on Suits.

But even if they were to sign some sort of financial agreement, the public would likely never know. “This would be something that would never make it to the public domain anyway, but I would be amazed if they had one,” Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty, told People.