Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want You to Decide Who They Follow on Instagram

Ever since launching their joint Instagram account earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been all about using social media to spread positive awareness. Between featuring inspirational civilians and promoting organizations doing important activism, it’s clear that @SussexRoyal isn’t your ordinary celebrity account. And now, Meghan and Harry want your help to make their feed even more influential.

In a new post on July 31, the Duke and Duchess explained that they change up their “following” list every month in order to rotate the selection of people and organizations they choose to highlight. For the month of August, Meghan and Harry are looking to their fans for ideas.

“We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is,” the royal couple wrote in a recent post. “Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow.”

Meghan and Harry will solidify their new monthly list by Monday, August 5, so there’s a few days remaining to sound off in the comments.

And it’s clear that people have ideas. At the time of writing, their post has garnered over 20,000 comments, with fans adding more ideas every minute. As you might be able to guess, there’s a pretty large variety of suggestions ranging from other royal folk (one person suggested the Queen) to nonprofits tackling important issues such as climate change, homelessness, and mental illness.

Add your own suggestion by heading over to Meghan and Harry’s Instagram page, and then check back on Monday to see who the Duke and Duchess declare as August’s Forces for Change.