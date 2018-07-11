See Prince Harry Adorably Scold a 3-Year-Old for Touching Meghan Markle's Hair 

Once upon a time, in practically every fairytale, some prince or "knight in shining armor" comes to rescue a lady from absolute peril. Meghan Markle seems to have actually gotten that in her husband, a real prince named Harry, and he came through to defend her honor on Wednesday from ... a 3-year-old.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Alright, this kid wasn't exactly a fire-breathing dragon, but Harry still stepped in to playfully scold a little boy named Walter for tugging on Markle's hair. Little Walter also couldn't help but touch her face, just to make sure she was really, truly there.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

That's precisely when Harry stepped in, telling the child off in a way that was so funny and lighthearted, even Walter couldn't help but smile and laugh along.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Of course, being the diplomatic person she is (remember the feud she just ended?), Markle didn't seem to sweat any of it. Despite only being the Duchess of Sussex for two months now, there are already multiple instances of her strong bond with kiddos around the world, so this came as no surprise.

RELATED: Why Meghan and Harry Are Showing More PDA Than Will and Kate

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Of course, now that the royal wedding is behind them, fans and well-wishers alike have been peppering Meghan and Harry with questions about if and when they plan to have kids of their own. Last we heard, they are looking to have children ASAP, and Harry himself gave a tiny clue Wednesday as to how many they're considering.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want to Have Kids ASAP

According to People, when royal fan and mother-of-five Elaine Adam-Stewart asked Harry when he and Meghan were going to "get going" and have their own kids, the prince saw the humor in the question.

“He laughed and said ‘five children? Too many," Adam-Stewart said.

Jury's out on whether they'll end up with a large Ron Weasley-like red-headed brood, but at least for now, they'll have to accept playtime with kids like Walter instead. Not a bad deal.