Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Being Called Hypocrites for Flying in Private Jets

To fete her 38th birthday, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie took a holiday to Ibiza. That's all well and fine, but the royal couple is facing criticism from environmentalists, Vanity Fair reports, because they took a private plane to the Spanish island. This is the second time in just a week that Harry and Meghan have faced similar accusations. Harry flew on a private jet and helicopter to attend the Google Camp in Sicily, where he spoke on climate change and urged world leaders to "take action."

Ken Wharfe, a former royal protection officer who worked with Princess Diana as well as Prince William and Harry in the 1990s, was vocal about how hypocritical he saw the private travel. VF notes that the friend who offered the private flight was probably the same friend who flew Meghan to her Big Apple baby shower earlier this year.

"Frankly, it is hypocritical. Harry can't be preaching about the catastrophic effects of climate change whilst jetting around the world on a private plane," Wharfe said. "It's all well and good standing up and preaching, but I think the public will see this as hypocritical. Why put another plane in the air when you could go commercial?"

He added that during his time with the royal family, they took British Airways. He mentioned that the carrier was amazing to work with, because it was familiar with the peculiarities of flying with VIPs, using both discretion and experience to keep things moving as smoothly as possible.

"During my time at the palace most of the flights we took were commercial on British Airways, the national carrier," he said. "BA were always very helpful with VIP departures and keeping the flights out of the press. I never had a problem with Diana, William, and Harry on the numerous holidays we took to the Caribbean. We always flew commercial; in fact, I don't remember flying private. It's no guarantee that the security is any better. You're better off with BA security because they're used to working with VIPs."

Critics hope that Harry and Meghan are more considerate of the environment on their next trip, which is just a short flight to the queen's Scottish residence Balmoral. If Harry talks the talk (barefoot, according to reports) he should certainly follow his suggestions and take action.