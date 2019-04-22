Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Impressive Travel Photos Taken By Harry Himself

Though they’d be forgiven for flubbing the date given how near the arrival of Baby Sussex looms, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t miss the opportunity to post an ode to the planet this Earth Day — in fact, they went above and beyond.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a slideshow of photos from their travels abroad on Monday, nine of which were taken by Harry himself.

And OK, I’m sure Prince Harry has some pretty advanced editing tools at his disposal, but these photos are really good.

Naturally, the timing of the post in question stopped a few royal watchers’ hearts …

Though Meghan and Harry aren’t participating in the traditional post-delivery photoshoot outside the hospital, photos will reportedly be shared “once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

But honestly, considering Harry’s skill, it wouldn’t be outlandish to assume that he might just take the first photos of Baby Sussex himself.

Ball’s in your court, D.O.S.