Prince Harry's Birthday Shoutout to His "Amazing Wife" Meghan Markle Will Make You Swoon

Meghan Markle turns 38 years old today, and her husband, Prince Harry, was the first to send her a sweet birthday wish on social media.

On Sunday, Harry posted a gorgeous snap of Meghan from their first royal tour together while she was pregnant with Baby Archie on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ - Love, H," he personally captioned the candid shot.

Meanwhile, other royals Harry's big brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton gave a birthday shoutout to the duchess on their joint @KensigntonRoyal Instagram account. "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" they captioned a throwback photo of the royal Fab Four (and Charles) walking to this past year's Christmas church service.

Offline, it's reported that Meghan will be celebrating her special day out of the spotlight. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan will have a quiet day at home with Archie.

"Prince Harry will be back from Google Camp in Sicily, where he gave a speech about the fight against climate change, so they’ll be spending Meghan’s birthday quietly as a family," Scobie told Katie Couric in her Wake-Up Call newsletter. "The Sussexes have been so busy this year that I can imagine her birthday will simply involve a well-deserved day of rest with a few friends—and, of course, precious moments with Archie."

Happy Birthday, Meghan!