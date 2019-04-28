Prince Harry Basically Confirmed that Meghan Markle Hasn't Given Birth Yet

As the world anxiously awaits Baby Sussex's arrival (which could be any day now), Prince Harry appears to be totally carefree about impending fatherhood. Perhaps giving us a major clue that Meghan Markle isn't giving birth for a while longer.

Meghan and Harry were thought to welcome their first child in late April or early May, but the Duke of Sussex doesn't seem too concerned about his wife going into labor anytime soon. Case in point: Harry surprised volunteers and runners at the London Marathon on Sunday morning by presenting medals to the winners. “He had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due it was not announced in advance in case he was no longer able to attend. He was pleased he was able to attend,” a palace spokesperson told People.

Image zoom Naomi Baker/Getty Images

And days earlier, he attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey with sister-in-law Kate Middleton regardless of the fact that he wasn't confirmed on the guest list.

These are all signs that strongly suggest the new royal hasn't arrived just yet. If that was the case, we'd assume Harry would be at Frogmore Cottage with Meghan and the baby, settling into their new lives as a family of three. And unlike the rest of us, the dad-to-be probably has insider intel and knows Meg's exact due date, which is why he seems so relaxed.

Even brother Prince William seemed slightly caught off guard when fans repeatedly asked him about Meghan's due date while in New Zealand, honoring the victims of the Christchurch mosque attack. During his walkabout, he was asked: "Any sign of the royal baby?" To which he responded: "I haven't got my phone on me, I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate."

Yep, we're officially convinced Baby Sussex isn't coming until May.