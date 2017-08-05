Meghan Markle Heads to Africa (with Harry!) for Her Birthday

Getty

Prince Harry is pulling out all the stops for girlfriend Meghan Markle's birthday. These two lovebirds were spotted arriving in South Africa the day after the Suits actress's 36th birthday, and obviously, the whole world is waiting with bated breath to see if she comes back with a shiny new ring.

Markle's birthday is August 4th, and since she recently wrapped up filming for the latest season of Suits, she and her beau decided to enjoy an international getaway this weekend. Prince Harry has done ample conservation work in Africa, working to save endangered species, and it seems he wanted to share the beauty of the country with Markle. According to sources, the two were heading out on a safari, where we're sure they'll be privy to some incredibly stunning sunsets.

While this could just be a romantic birthday vacay, the question of whether Prince Harry will pop the question is naturally lingering in everyone's minds. The couple has been together for more than a year now and have gotten pretty serious. Plus, Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton while they were on vacation in Kenya—might Harry be taking a cue from his older brother?

We'll just have to wait and find out. Either way, we're sure the pair will have an amazing time exploring South Africa.