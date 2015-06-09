Here's What Lady Gaga Wore to Meet Prince Harry

What does a mega pop star say when she’s introduced to royalty? “Hello, Prince Harry, nice to meet you. I’m Lady Gaga. This is Mr. Tony Bennett.”

That’s exactly how Lady Gaga presented herself and the iconic musician to Prince Harry yesterday in London where the trio met for the WellChild charity gala inside the Royal Albert Hall.

The prince, who was recently honored as Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order and is a known supporter of WellChild, greeted the singers in a casual but sharp navy blue suit before the singing duo took the stage to perform their favorite American jazz standards.

After exchanging kind words, the new friends smiled from cheek to cheek and posed for photos together. Watch a video of their interaction here:

"Hello Prince Harry, It's nice to meet you, I'm Lady Gaga" ☺️ pic.twitter.com/7KmYHjNzft — Lady Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) June 8, 2015

Bennett looked dapper, as always, in a black suit while Gaga made a lasting impression—though perhaps not quite as unforgettable as the red latex Atsuko Kudo dress she wore to greet Queen Elizabeth II in 2009. Instead, the songstress threw on a sparkly rounded-neckline dress with oversize sleeves and paired it with dangling earrings that highlighted the rhinestone embellishments that decorated her eyebrows.

Sir Elton John also met with the crew after the show backstage where Gaga let her hair down and wore the same sheer and feathered dress she performed in (above), according to MTV. That’s how you make a lasting first impression.

