Prince Harry Bravely Gets Up Close and Personal with a Lion

Alexis Bennett
Sep 02, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

Prince Harry continues to prove that he's a champion for animal welfare: See how he assists wildlife veterinarians by examining a sedated lion in Namibia, Africa. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Even Sam Smith agrees that Hozier's cover of "Lay Me Down" is perfect. You have to hear it to believe it. [Time]

2. Polaroid is making a comeback with their new camera that prints photos without using ink. [CNET]

3. Congratulations to Venus Williams, who just received her B.S. in business administration from Indiana University. [E! Online]

4. Watch Michael Fassbender fight for the throne in the riveting new trailer for Macbeth. [YouTube]

5. T-Pain performed the national anthem at an L.A. Dodgers game without auto-tune and it was amazing. [Vulture]

