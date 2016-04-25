Prince Harry Looks Dapper as He Honors Fallen Veterans During Anzac Day Memorial Service

Prince Harry paid his respects to fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans early this morning during a dawn ceremony at Hyde Park Corner, London. The royal and former soldier, who did tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, looked somber as he placed a wreath of red poppies at the memorial.

While not dressed in his military regalia, the dapper Harry did wear the medals he earned in service, as well as his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order star, which he draped over his maroon tie.

Anzac Day commemorates the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli, and has been honored in London since its first anniversary in 1916.

Prince Harry lays a wreath to commemorate #AnzacDay at this morning's Dawn Service at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner. His Royal Highness is attending three services in London today to mark #AnzacDay2016 Image © Press Association A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 25, 2016 at 4:29am PDT

Prince Harry has been very busy as of late with his royal duties. Yesterday, he presented prizes at the London Marathon, and last week he dined with President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama along with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge.