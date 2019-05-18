Prince Harry Returns to St. George's Chapel Ahead of First Wedding Anniversary — Without Meghan Markle

Tomorrow marks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first wedding anniversary, and to celebrate the occasion Harry is returning to St. George's chapel today, where the couple exchanged their vows in front of millions of royal fans (present company included) on television. However, Meghan is sitting out the romantic throwback this time around.

While Meg is at home with her and Harry's newborn son, Archie Harrison, Harry is attending the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, who is Queen Elizabeth's cousin. And the venue just so happens to be the same place Harry and Meghan tied the knot almost a year ago exactly.

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Without his wife by his side, Harry went dateless to the event arriving alongside Lady Fredrick Windsor and other royal family members, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Outside the church, Harry was also spotted cracking jokes with his grandmother Queen E. At least, he's making the most out of being away from Meghan and Baby Archie.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

But he's not too far if Meghan needs help with their newborn son, as Frogmore Cottage is just a short walk away.

Since Archie's arrival, Harry has kept up his royal duties, including a trip to the Netherlands in anticipation of the 2020 Invictus Games and a day out in Oxford.

Hopefully Harry can take the day off tomorrow to spend some quality time with Meghan and the baby. What could be a better anniversary present than that?