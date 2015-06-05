Prince Harry Is Now a Knight

Prince Harry is officially one step closer to being your knight in shining armor. The fifth in line to the throne of the United Kingdom was offically made a knight on Thursday morning in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace. His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, bestowed the honor of Knight Commander of the Royal Victoria Order (KCVO) upon him, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 4, 2015 at 11:07am PDT

Kensington Palace shared a photo of the Insignia that Queen Elizabeth gave the 30-year-old Prince during the ceremony. "The Queen has appointed Prince Harry to be a Knigh Commander of the Royal Victorian Order #KCVO," they captioned the photo. "Here's a photo of the Insignia that The Queen presented to HRH privately at #BuckinghamPalace today."

