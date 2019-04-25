Prince Harry Just Made a Surprise Appearance Alongside Kate Middleton — Here's What That Means for the Birth of Baby Sussex

Despite the “distance” between Prince Harry and Prince William, it appears that the Duke of Sussex and Kate Middleton have never been friendlier. Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles on Thursday morning as they entered Westminster Abbey for Anzac Day service.

Kate wore an A-line azure button-front coat dress for the occasion, which she paired with a matching feathered fascinator, forest green suede pumps, a matching clutch, and diamond drop earrings — a look that certainly falls in line with Middleton’s recent penchant for ‘40s-inspired styles.

Harry attended the service in a navy suit with a maroon and midnight blue-striped tie — both he and the Duchess wore a red poppy pin (a symbol of remembrance).

Though Middleton’s planned appearance at the church was announced last week, Harry’s was not. It’s suspected that the proximity to Meghan Markle’s due date discouraged the palace from making formal notice of his scheduled attendance. Royal reporter Rebecca English confirmed as much this morning, tweeting, “I’ve been told: ‘He is pleased he can attend today’s Service, as planned. ‘With their baby due, his name was not printed in the programme in case he was unable to do so.’ Suggests no sign of #BabySussex quite yet, then!”

Yes, Harry’s surprise appearance seems to indicate that Baby Sussex is still waiting in the wings, or at least that’s what he wants us to think ... Considering his and Meghan’s plans to celebrate the birth as a family before the public is looped in, an appearance that convinces us their baby has yet to be born and thus gives them more time to privately enjoy their first days as parents wouldn't be a bad idea.