Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau Just Met for the Summit of Your Dreams

Another day, another dapper appearance by Prince Harry. No matter what the British royal seems to be doing he always manages to catch our eye with his perfect scruff and sharp suits, and his latest appearance was no different.

Harry is currently in Canada, where he is launching the contest for the 2017 Invictus Games, set to take place in Toronto. While there, the Prince met with the country's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and it was definitely a swoon-worthy summit. Dressed in a navy suit with a light blue tie, Princess Charlotte's uncle shook hands with the P.M., who looked handsome himself in a black suit with a colorful yellow and blue striped tie.

And in a moving speech he gave, Prince Harry highlighted why he decided to start the Invictus Games. After being forced to leave Afghanistan in February of 2008, the Prince rode in an airplane with three severely injured British soldiers. He was struck with the desire to do something to support veterans like these who returned home from war with injuries. After visiting the Warrior Games in Colorado, he came up with the idea for the Invictus Games.

"Seeing so many men and women with similar injuries to those three young lads I’d seen on the plane five years before, competing against each other with huge beaming smiles, made me realize how powerful this concept was. Sport is what made the difference." After leaving Toronto, Prince Harry will fly to Orlando for a polo match benefiting his Sentebale charity, followed by the 2016 Invictus Games, which kick off on May 8.