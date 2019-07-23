Prince Harry Adorably Impersonated a Chimp in Front of Jane Goodall

Who knew Prince Harry was such a great impersonator?

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex made an appearance at Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting to learn more about her conservationist program, during which Goodall asked if he remembered the "chimp greeting" she taught him when they previously met.

And, well, we'll let his uncanny impression speak for itself.

Video: Dr Jane Goodall @JaneGoodallInst asked #princeharry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” from when they first met in Dec (& last month). They brilliantly re-enacted it: Jane as the nervous female approaches and Harry pats her on the head to encourage her for a hug! 🐒 🐵 pic.twitter.com/gKAxJOqPY5 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 23, 2019

Emily Andrews, The Sun's royal correspondent, also reported that Goodall said she visited Frogmore Cottage last month, and got to give baby Archie a cuddle. During the visit, she also reportedly met Meghan Markle, who said she's been a lifelong fan of Goodall and her work.

“You’ve been my idol since I was a child," the Duchess of Sussex reportedly told Goodall. "I’ve hero-worshipped you all my life.”

According to People, Harry was equally complimentary of the renowned primatologist and anthropologist.

“She is a woman of kindness, warmth, immense knowledge and a softness that’s needed by mankind just as much as it is chimpkind,” he said on Tuesday. “I’ve been admiring her work since I was a kid, and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person.”

Sounds about right, if this dance is anything to go by: