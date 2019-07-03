The Internet Thinks Prince Harry Rudely Ignored Meghan Markle at a Baseball Game

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took the day off from their parenting duties while making an appearance at London's first-ever MLB game. Despite Meghan and Harry's one-on-one time together technically being at an official royal event, they still snuck in some cute PDA at the stadium — just like any other couple.

Image zoom Dan Istitene/Getty Images

However, at one point during their day date, royal watchers believed Harry wasn't enjoying his wife's company any more, and decided to blatantly ignore her when she tried to get his attention in the stands.

In a video making the rounds on Twitter, Meghan leans in to say something to Harry while the prince turns away to speak to a fellow baseball fan. But it's not because he's being rude — he probably just can't hear her. Baseball games are loud, people.

This isn't the first time a clip of the Sussexes has been misinterpreted on social media. During Trooping the Colour last month, the internet collectively lost its mind over a video of Harry telling an upset Meghan to turn around while on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. People thought they were in the midst of a couple's quarrel, when, in reality, Harry was just alerting Meghan to assume her position during the song "God Save the Queen."

Sorry, naysayers. Meghan and Harry's love is still alive and well.