Prince Harry on His New Niece: "She Is Absolutely Beautiful"

Prince Harry may be all the way in Australia, but that doesn't mean he hasn't seen his new niece, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, yet. In a statement from Kensington Palace, the prince, 30, said that Prince William and Kate Middleton's new daughter is "absolutely beautiful."

Harry is currently stationed on secondment to the Australian Defense Force. On Saturday, he was spotted taking in an Australian football game just as the world was learning about the arrival of the new princess. (He won't return to Britain until late May.) Additionally, the palace said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "grateful" for all the congratulations and well-wishes that have been sent their way.

"The Duke and Duchess are hugely grateful for the messages of congratulations they have received from people all over the world," the statement read. "It means a great deal to them that so many people have celebrated the arrival of their new daughter." The palace also confirmed what we already knew—that the new princess's grandparents and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton had visited the new arrival on Sunday morning.

